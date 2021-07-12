Disney Raising Prices for ESPN+ to $6.99 Per Month/$69.99 Per Year

Disney today told subscribers that it is raising the price for its ESPN+ standalone streaming service. Starting on August 13, the monthly price will increase from $5.99 to $6.99, and the yearly price will increase from $59.99 per year to $69.99 per year.



Prices for UFC pay-per-view matches will remain unchanged, and the bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will not be increasing. That bundle will continue to be priced at $13.99 per month.

This is the second time that Disney has raised ESPN+ pricing, with the cost going up $1 to $5.99 for new subscribers last year.

Disney recently inked a deal with the National Hockey League for 75 exclusive games, and it also acquired rights to live stream Wimbledon. As of April, ESPN+ had close to 14 million subscribers.