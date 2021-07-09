B&H Photo is offering a solid deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 to end the week. You can get the 40mm GPS Series 6 device in Product(RED) for $319.00 on B&H Photo, down from $399.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the Product(RED) color is being discounted for this model, and at the time of writing only B&H Photo is offering the sale, although Amazon says that it will have more stock soon. This isn't the best price we've ever tracked, but it is the best currently available online and one of the more consistent deal prices we've seen for this model.

Amazon also has the 44mm GPS ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌ at a discount, but it isn't currently in stock. You can get this model in Product(RED) for $349.00, down from $429.00, and if you place your order now you'll lock in this price when stock returns soon on Amazon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.