Apple's All-in-One Gift Card Now Available in Canada and Australia

In July 2020, Apple introduced a new all-in-one gift card in the United States that combines its previously separate Apple Store and iTunes gift cards into one, and the combined gift card is now available in Canada and Australia as well.



The new Apple Gift Card can be applied towards "everything Apple," including purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, iTunes Store content like TV shows and movies, services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, iCloud+ plans, and more. The gift card is available on Apple's website in digital and physical versions, with the physical card sent by mail including a collectible Apple logo sticker available in five designs.

The gift card's availability in Canada was alerted to us by MacRumors reader Basic Apple Guy, while 9to5Mac noticed Australia was added too. Apple is no longer selling separate Apple Store and iTunes gift cards in these countries following the transition.

Apple Store and iTunes gift cards remain available in many other countries for now.