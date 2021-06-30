Throwboy Debuts Blankets Modeled After Classic Apple Operating Systems

Throwboy, known for its line of pillows designed to look like classic Apple devices, has debuted a new series of throw blankets that are modeled after classic Apple operating systems.



The 80s OS blanket is designed to look like the Classic Mac OS with a menu bar that sports File, Edit, View, and Special options on a gray background, with a floppy disk icon and trash icon.



There's also a 90s version that shifts to a purple background to represent Mac OS 9, and a 2000s version modeled after the popular aqua design introduced in Mac OS X 10.



Each blanket is made from a minky fleece material and measures in at 50 inches by 60 inches, and these new OS blankets join Throwboy's existing blankets that are designed to look like the classic Finder icon and the Classic Macintosh. The OS Throw Blankets can be purchased from the Throwboy website for $46.99.