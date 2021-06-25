MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 6 and Leather Band From BluShark

by

For this week's giveaway, we're teaming up with BluShark to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a prize pack that includes an aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 and a BluShark Apple Watch Band.

blushark apple watch bands 1
BluShark makes a whole range of Apple Watch bands along with bands for other watches. Apple Watch bands are available in materials that include Leather, Cordura, CanvaSoft, and an AlphaPremier seatbelt weave. All of the bands are affordable, ranging in price from $24 to $78, and there are designs for both 38/40mm models and the larger 42/44mm models. Each band comes with Apple Watch lugs in silver, space gray, or black to match the Apple Watch models.

blushark alphapremier band
Leather bands from BluShark come in a variety of fashionable styles and colors. The Rally band, for example, has a perforated design and comes in brown, black, and red, while Italian Calfskin Leather bands are available in blue, black, and gray.

blushark rally band
BluShark's Leather Basics bands come in vintage gray, vintage brown, and saddle brown, and each of these has an attractive weathered look and a soft leather design that makes them comfortable to wear. There are also crocodile leather bands, ostrich leather bands, and Two Switch Leather Bands with a classic look.

blushark leather basics band
BluShark's Cordura bands use ultra strong and lightweight Cordura fabric, which is wear resistant and will hold up over time. They're thinly padded with leather so they're comfortable to wear, and they come in black, silver, blue, tan, and orange.

blushark cordura band
The CanvaSoft bands, available for $24, are made from a soft canvas material that's meant to provide a rugged canvas look without the stiffness that's normally associated with a canvas watch bands. They're 1.9mm thick and designed to be soft and pliable. CanvaSoft bands come in black, gray, and blue.

blushark canvasoft band
BluShark's AlphaPremier bands are made from a soft, supple seatbelt weave nylon and are modeled after BluShark's original AlphaPremier bands for traditional watches. The straps are dual-layer and held in place with nylon keepers, with the band available in black, blue, gray, and several striped colors, plus there's a rainbow Pride version.

blushark alphapremier band 2
We have one aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 to give away, with the winner to choose the size, color, and accompanying Sport Band or Sport Loop, plus it will come with one of BluShark's own bands.

blushark apple watch bands 2
To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

BluShark Giveaway
The contest will run from today (June 25) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 2. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 2 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

