The HomePod mini has dropped to $79.99 on Simply Mac today, down from its original price of $99.00. This is one of the first major discounts on the HomePod mini since it launched last year, and it's in stock in both Space Gray and White at this price on Simply Mac.



The HomePod mini is a smaller version of the HomePod, measuring in at 3.3 inches tall compared to the HomePod's 6.8-inch height. The HomePod mini features a fabric-covered spherical design with a flat top that has a backlit touch interface interface for activating Siri and controlling music.

The only other notable deal for HomePod mini we've tracked in 2021 was a $10 sale at Expercom. Given the low entry price of the smart speaker, steep discounts have been rare, and will likely continue to be as we move into the rest of the year.

