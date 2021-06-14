iOS 15 Photos App Tells You Which Apps Saved Images Originated From

by

In iOS 15, Apple has made some welcome improvements to the Photos app, such as the ability to see the EXIF data for a photo. The latter feature is accessed via a new "Info" button, which also brings up a caption field for the selected photo, the location where the photo was taken, and any Look Up information available.

ios 15 photos saved from
In addition to the above, the Info button will also tell you which app on your device that an image was saved from if you didn't take it using your camera. For instance, in the example above, you can see that the HomePod image was saved from the web via Safari.

This metadata information also acts like an organizing tag, so if you tap the "Saved from" location in bold, the ‌Photos‌ app will filter your photo library to show you any other images that were saved from the same app, meaning you don't have to scroll endlessly for any others that might be in your camera roll.

The new feature adds another organizational layer to your photos, allowing you to, say, find all the images you've saved from Messages or WhatsApp conversation threads without having to go into the apps themselves.

‌iOS 15‌ is available as an early developer beta, with a public beta due to be released next month and an official release set to drop this fall.

JKAussieSkater
JKAussieSkater
1 hour ago at 02:08 am
Oooh! Nice!
I wonder if the metadata for the app-of-origin has always been present, or if it will only be available for pictures saved or taken under iOS 15 ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MvdM
MvdM
51 minutes ago at 02:25 am

All of this photo metadata stuff is the best part of ios 15

now bring back option for 4 pics in a row
So if you give a certain app, let’s say Facebook, access to your photo library they can see the sources of your photos.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LasseFar93
LasseFar93
45 minutes ago at 02:30 am
Nice! Would be really cool, if you could set up rules, to auto delete certain app images, such as Pokemon GO screenshots.

Edit:
Just noticed that it is possible to set up through shortcuts based on different filters, hopefully this will be exposed too :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos
contacos
28 minutes ago at 02:47 am
it still misses the most basic function though. Telling me which photos have already been saved to an album right from the endless camera roll or better yet, even which folder with a little indicator in the corner. As soon as you don’t sort your photos Right away, it becomes a mess. For instance I didn’t sort my photos in a month and now I am looking at this mess of a feed like hmmmm did I already sort these photos? Where did I stop sorting? Whatever, I’ll just select all the photos of my nephew since February again to be sure
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
