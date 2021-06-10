Apple Offering $75 Apple Store Gift Card in Canada With Purchase of iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini

Apple today launched a promotion in Canada that offers a $75 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini through June 28. The offer does not apply to the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max.



The offer is valid in Canada at physical Apple Store locations, through Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini purchases made between June 10 and June 28. Purchases made with carrier financing are eligible, with full terms and conditions outlined on Apple's website.

Apple's online store went down earlier today in Canada, likely in relation to this promotion launching. The offer does not appear to be available in the United States or other countries at this time, nor does it apply to any other products.

Apple released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in October 2020, and introduced a purple color option for the devices in late April.