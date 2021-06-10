Today we're tracking the first $50 discount on Apple's AirPods Max headphones. You can get the Sky Blue AirPods Max for $499.00 on Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama, down from $549.00. Sky Blue is the only color at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adorama. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Over the past few months, the best straight cash discount on the AirPods Max was about $30 on Amazon. Today's sale is the first time a major Apple reseller has knocked down the price of the AirPods Max to below $500, so if you are still shopping for a Sky Blue version of the AirPods Max, this is definitely the best sale around.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.