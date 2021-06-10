Today we're tracking the first $50 discount on Apple's AirPods Max headphones. You can get the Sky Blue AirPods Max for $499.00 on Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama, down from $549.00. Sky Blue is the only color at this price.

airpods max reaons 3Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adorama. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Over the past few months, the best straight cash discount on the AirPods Max was about $30 on Amazon. Today's sale is the first time a major Apple reseller has knocked down the price of the AirPods Max to below $500, so if you are still shopping for a Sky Blue version of the AirPods Max, this is definitely the best sale around.

$50 OFF
AirPods Max (Sky Blue) for $499.00

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

smuzzy Avatar
smuzzy
26 minutes ago at 10:19 am
I can't use these for production. I can't walk down a city street without fear of these getting snatched. I wouldn't wear these in a conference call. And I can't work out with these. Therefore, I consider them purely travel headphones. Once they are in range of travel headphone prices, which max out at about $350 , then I will consider.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kennyt72 Avatar
kennyt72
32 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Still a good $400 overpriced ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RFolk Avatar
RFolk
25 minutes ago at 10:21 am
nope, too heavy for any serious listener . First 10 minutes is heaven , they do sound amazing, but then it will act like a neck muscle builder device. Also, and this might be unclear for many, but due to the used materials, they do not age well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StupidOpinion Avatar
StupidOpinion
29 minutes ago at 10:16 am
these headphones are only worth about $300. maybe $350 due to the build quality
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smaffei Avatar
smaffei
22 minutes ago at 10:24 am
If you want to listen to Dolby Atmos Apple Music, there are cheaper alternatives like Beats Studio 3 or Beats Solo Pro available at Amazon for significant discounts. Sure, they aren't as great as AirPods Max. But, they are more than good enough at 30%-50% of the retail price of AirPods Max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dogslobber Avatar
dogslobber
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am
500 bucks?!? Where's the deal when I can buy a pair of headphones off Amazon for 30 bucks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
