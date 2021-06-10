President Biden Signs Executive Order Revoking Trump-Era Ban on TikTok and WeChat

by

U.S. President Joe Biden has withdrawn a series of executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump banning Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat in the United States.

tiktok logo
Trump signed several executive orders banning apps tied to China during his time in office. In the most high profile order, Trump sought a ban of the short-form video app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm Bytedance, in 2020.

However, Trump's bans were never enforced after several court orders blocked the restrictions, despite claims by the Trump administration that the apps posed a risk to national security.

Biden's new executive order revokes the WeChat and TikTok orders that Trump issued in August, which attempted to force ByteDance to divest TikTok to a U.S. company, along with another one that Trump signed in January which targeted several other messaging and financial transaction apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Going forward, the Biden administration says it will instead take an "evidence-based approach" when reviewing the security concerns posed by apps. The U.S. Department of Commerce will be tasked with the job of reviewing apps developed by those "in the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary."

A separate US national security review of TikTok launched in late 2019 remains active, and an administration official has said that the White House remains "very concerned" about the data risks of TikTok users.

Biden's order says collecting of data from Americans "threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to that information," and directs the Commerce Department to continually evaluate any transactions that "pose an undue risk of catastrophic effects on the security or resiliency of the critical infrastructure or digital economy of the United States."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
1 hour ago at 03:25 am
Finally, someone in charge using common sense.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 hour ago at 03:27 am

Finally, someone in charge using common sense.
thats gotta be the funniest line ive ever heard
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
53 minutes ago at 03:38 am

When one is easily amused, one finds humor everywhere.

Biden’s still got higher ratings than Trump ever did. And we’re no longer faced with waking up to find out “what dumb thing did Trump tweet today?”

I’m no fan on the apps in question, nor of the Chinese government, but I do question the rationale of Trump’s bad other than “China bad”.
Good luck with the border and gas prices and everything, if you think Biden is better then we’ll I can’t continue, trump done more good for america than Biden and the extreme democrats ever will
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eddy Munn Avatar
Eddy Munn
59 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Let me just grab my ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
48 minutes ago at 03:43 am

dunno i mean stop the steal is absolutely hilarious.
Yeah and a summer of riots and burning down cities promoted by the left is ok lol bye bye
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TiggrToo Avatar
TiggrToo
54 minutes ago at 03:36 am

thats gotta be the funniest line ive ever heard
When one is easily amused, one finds humor everywhere.

Biden’s still got higher ratings than Trump ever did. And we’re no longer faced with waking up to find out “what dumb thing did Trump tweet today?”

I’m no fan on the apps in question, nor of the Chinese government, but I do question the rationale of Trump’s bad other than “China bad”.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

alipay wechat pay

Trump Signs Executive Order to Ban US Transactions With WeChat Pay and 7 Other Chinese Apps

Wednesday January 6, 2021 1:19 am PST by
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including WeChat Pay and AliPay (via Reuters). The order prohibits all U.S. transactions with the companies behind the apps, the full list of which includes Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, and WPS Office. The order tasks the Commerce...
Read Full Article98 comments
tiktok logo

US Downloads of TikTok and WeChat to Be Banned on Sunday

Friday September 18, 2020 5:37 am PDT by
The U.S. Commerce Department is moving to ban downloads of TikTok and WeChat within the United States from this Sunday (via Reuters). The U.S. Commerce Department plans to issue an order today that will "deplatform" WeChat and TikTok by banning people in the United States from downloading the apps. The order will take effect from Sunday, September 20. U.S. government officials speaking...
Read Full Article273 comments
tiktok logo

Second Federal Judge Rules Against Trump Order to Ban TikTok

Tuesday December 8, 2020 2:15 am PST by
A federal judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to ban new downloads of TikTok in the United States, the latest defeat in the White House's efforts to outlaw the app in the country (via TechCrunch). President Trump in August signed an executive order that would officially ban any U.S. transactions with TikTok if its Chinese parent ByteDance did not reach a deal to divest ...
Read Full Article47 comments
generic tracking prompt blue

Apps Continuing to Track Users Despite Apple's Privacy Prompt

Monday June 7, 2021 8:04 am PDT by
Apple is facing increasing pressure to tighten its App Tracking Transparency rules after it was found that third parties are using workarounds to identify users who do not consent to be tracked, according to the Financial Times. Apple rules around App Tracking Transparency, which came into effect as part of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, require apps to ask for consent to track users across...
Read Full Article123 comments
app store safe secure

Study Finds Up to 2% of Top 1,000 Paid Apps on App Store Were Scams

Monday June 7, 2021 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has used its app review process as a bulwark in recent legal assaults on its App Store policy, and put particular emphasis on the security benefits for iOS users when buying apps. However, an investigation has found that almost 2% of the top 1,000 highest grossing apps on a given day were some sort of scam. According to The Washington Post, which conducted the investigation, scam apps...
Read Full Article96 comments
tiktok logo

Trump Administration Appeals Latest Court Order Blocking TikTok Ban

Tuesday December 29, 2020 3:03 am PST by
The Department of Justice this week formally appealed a judge's order that blocks restrictions on TikTok by the U.S. government, according to a new court filing, in a continuation of the Trump administration's campaign against the short-form video sharing platform (via CNN). Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols issued an order blocking the Department of Commerce's...
Read Full Article67 comments
China iCloud Feature 2

Apple's Security Compromises in China Outlined in New Report

Monday May 17, 2021 1:46 pm PDT by
Apple has been making concessions on privacy and security in order to continue building and selling its devices in China, according to an in-depth report from The New York Times. The focal point of the report is Apple's decision to comply with a 2016 law that requires all personal information and data collected in China to be kept in China, which has led Apple to build a China data center...
Read Full Article161 comments
app store blue banner

Apple Highlights How the App Store Prevents Fraud Amid Legal Battle With Epic Games

Tuesday May 11, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced that, through a combination of automated technologies and human review processes, the company protected customers from more than $1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2020. Apple said secure payment technologies like Apple Pay and StoreKit (In-App Purchase) play an essential role in keeping users safe:With online data breaches frustratingly common,...
Read Full Article61 comments
app store review scam

App Store Scam App Required a Good Review to Function at All

Wednesday May 26, 2021 7:21 am PDT by
An app that demanded at least a three-star review to function got through the App Store review process, it has been found (via The Verge). iOS developer Kosta Eleftheriou discovered that the "UPNP Xtreme" app, which claimed to let users stream video to a TV, presented the system's App Store rating box as soon as it opened. The rating box could not be escaped from and it was not possible to...
Read Full Article104 comments
wechat transparent

WeChat Users Group Sues Trump Administration Over 'Unconstitutional' Ban

Monday August 24, 2020 3:41 am PDT by
A group of WeChat users has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in an effort to block an executive order that would ban the app in the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this month, President Trump signed two executive orders that would officially ban any U.S. transactions with ByteDance and Tencent, the Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat,...
Read Full Article77 comments