Apple today shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming science fiction thriller series, "Invasion." The show will premiere on Apple TV+ later this fall, on October 22.

"Invasion" stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. The plot centers around an unknown extraterrestrial threat invading the planet, with multiple storylines taking place across different locations around the globe.

Earlier this week, Apple shared a trailer of all the shows coming soon to ‌Apple TV+‌ this summer and beyond, including new seasons of "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." It also highlighted upcoming new shows like "Foundation," "Schmigadoon!," "Physical," and more.