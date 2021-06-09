Apple today shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming science fiction thriller series, "Invasion." The show will premiere on Apple TV+ later this fall, on October 22.

"Invasion" stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. The plot centers around an unknown extraterrestrial threat invading the planet, with multiple storylines taking place across different locations around the globe.

Earlier this week, Apple shared a trailer of all the shows coming soon to ‌Apple TV+‌ this summer and beyond, including new seasons of "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." It also highlighted upcoming new shows like "Foundation," "Schmigadoon!," "Physical," and more.

Tag: Apple TV Shows

Top Rated Comments

Amacfa Avatar
Amacfa
55 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Will this be a real sci-fi? Or will it be 90% housewife drama like For All Mankind?
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chublet Avatar
chublet
50 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Careful Apple, you are getting dangerously close to showing something I may actually want to watch...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
1 hour ago at 07:30 am

The plot centers around an unknown extraterrestrial threat invading the planet
Pretty sure I've seen this one before.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sasparilla Avatar
Sasparilla
52 minutes ago at 07:39 am
Looks interesting...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
49 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Wonderful trailer. Who wants to watch it with me?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
page3 Avatar
page3
27 minutes ago at 08:03 am

One of the most annoying things about Apple TV, releasing one episode per week. Apple does not get the concept of streaming.
It’s one of their best decisions. No spoilers. We all get to enjoy watching together, discuss at work/school and look forward to the next episode.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Previews TV+ Shows Coming in Summer 2021 and Beyond, Including Second Season of Ted Lasso

Tuesday June 8, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
Apple today shared a trailer previewing the latest original TV shows and films that will be available on Apple TV+ in summer 2021 and beyond, including the second season of hit comedy series Ted Lasso, which premieres July 23. Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach the professional soccer team AFC Richmond in England, despite having...
Read Full Article35 comments
billy crudup

Billy Crudup to Star in Apple TV+ Retro-Future Dramedy 'Hello Tomorrow!'

Thursday May 6, 2021 9:21 am PDT by
Billy Crudup, who currently plays Cory Ellison on "The Morning Show," is set to star in another Apple TV+ series called "Hello Tomorrow," Apple announced today. Described as a "retro-future dramedy," the show features a group of traveling salesmen who are hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup will play the starring role of Jack, a talented, ambitious salesman "whose unshakeable faith in a...
Read Full Article19 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares First Trailer for Rose Byrne-Starring TV+ Show 'Physical'

Tuesday April 27, 2021 7:27 am PDT by
Apple today shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming dark comedy show "Physical." The show stars Rose Byrne as a distressed housewife in 1980's San Diego, who gets swept up in the aerobics craze of the decade and has to contend with battling personal demons along her new journey. "Physical" will launch on June 18 on Apple TV+. It was created by Annie Weisman, who has worked on shows...
Read Full Article35 comments
Apple TV Ray Light 2 Yellow

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall

Wednesday April 7, 2021 9:30 am PDT by
Apple in October secured a multi-year deal with writer, producer, and former host of "The Daily Show" Jon Stewart, which will see him returning to television following his 2015 retirement. Additional details are now available on Stewart's upcoming series, which will be called "The Problem With Jon Stewart." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the name is a nod to the issues that Stewart...
Read Full Article32 comments
ted lasso

Official Ted Lasso Merchandise Coming Later This Month Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Thursday June 3, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
Following the success and popularity of the Apple TV+ original series Ted Lasso, official merchandise related to the series will go on sale next month, according to an interview with showrunner Bill Lawrence. As reported by 9to5Mac, Bill Lawrence, in an interview on the "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" podcast, says that official Ted Lasso merchandise will go on sale later this month, but notes...
Read Full Article33 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Offers Deeper Look into Stephen King's 'Lisey's Story' Coming to Apple TV+ June 4

Thursday May 27, 2021 4:10 am PDT by
Apple has shared a video offering a deeper look into the making of upcoming Apple TV+ thriller "Lisey's Story," based on the novel by Stephen King. All eight episodes of "Lisey's Story" were personally written by King, who was also executive producer on the show, and in the short video the horror legend describes his process of adapting it for the screen. Lisey's a different thing for me. ...
Read Full Article44 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares Trailer for 'Home Before Dark' Season 2 Ahead of June 11 Premiere

Thursday May 13, 2021 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple today shared the trailer for the second season of "Home Before Dark," which is set to premiere on Friday, June 11. "Home Before Dark" is one of multiple Apple TV+ shows that was renewed for a second season, and it follows the second seasons of "For All Mankind," "Servant," and "Mythic Quest." "Home Before Dark" is based on the true story of child journalist Hilde Lysiak. It follows...
Read Full Article23 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares New Trailer for Second Season of 'Ted Lasso' Coming July 23

Tuesday April 20, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
During its "Spring Loaded" event today, Apple shared a new trailer for season two of the popular comedy "Ted Lasso." In the trailer, it's confirmed that the new season will launch on Apple TV+ July 23. Ted Lasso has garnered a huge amount of praise over the months since it launched last summer, including a Golden Globe for Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, and a Critics Choice award for...
Read Full Article29 comments
maxresdefault

'Trying' Season 2 and 'The Me You Can't See' Debut on Apple TV+

Friday May 21, 2021 7:00 am PDT by
The second season of British feel-good comedy "Trying" and mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See" have today arrived on Apple TV+. Trying, written by Andy Wolton, hails from BBC Studios and was the first original series from the UK to debut on ‌Apple TV+‌ and received generally favorable reviews, according to Metacritic.All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can't ...
Read Full Article7 comments
apple tv app ted lasso

Apple TV App Available on Nvidia Shield Streaming Device Starting Today

Tuesday June 1, 2021 8:27 am PDT by
Starting today, the Apple TV app is available on the Nvidia Shield, a streaming device powered by the Android TV platform. With the addition of the Apple TV app, Nvidia Shield users can access the Apple TV+ streaming service with a subscription, TV shows and movies purchased or rented from the iTunes Store, and content from Apple TV Channels. The Apple TV app works with the built-in...
Read Full Article39 comments