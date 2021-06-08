Apple Shares Daily WWDC Highlights on YouTube

The keynote event for Apple's digital Worldwide Developers Conference was yesterday, but WWDC spans an entire week and features all kinds of labs and engineering sessions for developers.

Apple offers dozens of different sessions available in the Apple Developer app or the Apple Developer website, so Apple is providing short daily recaps with the most important highlights.

The day two video focuses on developer tools like analyzing and classifying sounds, ShazamKit, the Screen Time API, Accessibility, StoreKit, Nearby Interactions for third-party accessories, tvOS Face ID sign on, and more.

Apple yesterday shared a summary video focused on the keynote announcements, highlighting new features in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8.

Apple plans to continue releasing these quick recap videos for each day of WWDC to cover the highlights, so we'll update this article throughout the week.