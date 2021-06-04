MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Keyboard From Typecase

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Typecase to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Typecase Touch keyboard designed for one of Apple's iPads.

typecase main
Typecase makes a range of different keyboard options, and the Typecase Touch offers a full keyboard and a trackpad at an affordable price. Priced at $60 to $80 and available from Amazon, the Typecase Touch is available for the low-cost 10.2-inch iPad, the 10.9-inch iPad Air, the prior-generation 9.7-inch iPad Air, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro models, and the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Typecase Touch is a case and keyboard combo so the iPad fits into a protective hardshell case that then connects to the keyboard. The case offers full iPad protection from scratches and drops, plus it has an auto sleep/wake feature when the keyboard case is opened or closed, and there's a holder for the Apple Pencil.

typecase design
Size wise, the Typecase Touch measures in at 0.5 inches and it weighs 1.4 pounds. There's a built-in 2.4-inch precision trackpad that is compatible with all iPad models running the latest version of iPadOS, and it supports all of the gestures that are supported by Apple's more expensive Magic Keyboard. There also are left and right click buttons for quick and easy navigation.

The laptop-style keyboard offers a standard 78-key layout with 0.8mm travel and laser etched letters that never fade. There's support for iPadOS shortcuts for accessing the home screen, controlling brightness, and controlling media playback.

A built-in 10-color RGB backlight lights up the keys, and it can be adjusted to your preferences with three brightness modes. The Typecase itself is also available in multiple color options like blue, black, purple, and gold.

There are seven use modes thanks to the Typecase's 360-degree hinge, which is able to rotate and pivot. The Typecase can be used to transform the iPad into a laptop, folded back flat for tablet mode, propped open in a drawing mode, angled for video watching or FaceTiming, and more. The Typecase Touch connects to an iPad over Bluetooth and it has a built-in battery that lasts for up to 90 days before needing to be recharged.

typecase viewing angles
We have 10 Typecase iPad keyboards to give away to MacRumors readers, with each winner able to choose the keyboard appropriate for their device and their preferred color. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Typecase Giveaway
The contest will run from today (June 4) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 11. The winners will be chosen randomly on June 11 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
25 minutes ago at 11:21 am
It’s too bad it only uses Bluetooth to connect, I wish more companies used the Smart Connector
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
14 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Looked for bluetooth comments. Success!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

13 inch macbook pro m1

Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro at WWDC, Says Wedbush Analyst

Wednesday June 2, 2021 10:44 pm PDT by
Apple plans to announce its long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon at WWDC, taking place in less than five days, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Ives says alongside the normally expected announcement of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple is planning a "few surprises," including the...
Read Full Article262 comments
prosser iphone 13 renders

Leaker Makes iPhone 13 CAD Files Available to Download

Wednesday June 2, 2021 7:37 am PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser has today made CAD renders purporting to be of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro available for download online. In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser said that the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker to accommodate a larger battery, in line with previous leaks and rumors. He also brought attention to a number of other previously-rumored design changes,...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Life Feature

iPhone 13 Lineup Appears to Feature Significantly Larger Battery Capacities

Tuesday June 1, 2021 7:10 am PDT by
A new rumor from Weibo, shared on Twitter by credible leaker l0vetodream, alleges to be the battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, revealing that all of the 2021 iPhones will feature larger batteries. According to the rumor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery, compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3687mAh battery. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will...
Read Full Article164 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Next-Generation 16-Inch MacBook Pro Seemingly Filed in Regulatory Database Ahead of WWDC

Thursday June 3, 2021 8:30 am PDT by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with a mini-LED display and an improved iteration of the M1 chip. The notebooks are expected to feature a new design with a flatter top and bottom and more ports, including the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic power cable. Rumors also suggest the Touch Bar will be retired in favor of...
Read Full Article157 comments
m2 feature purple

Apple Preparing Faster M2 Chip for Next-Gen MacBook Pro

Tuesday June 1, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
Apple is readying its more powerful, next-generation "M2" chip for redesigned MacBook Pro models, according to recent reports. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple's next-generation custom silicon chip for the Mac, tentatively dubbed the "M2" chip, entered production in April. The processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping to Apple as early as July, in time for...
Read Full Article
homeOS2

Apple 'homeOS' Mentioned in Job Listing Ahead of WWDC

Wednesday June 2, 2021 4:39 am PDT by
An Apple job listing has mentioned "homeOS," an otherwise never-before heard of Apple operating system, ahead of WWDC next week. Spotted by developer Javier Lacort, the Apple job listing for a Senior iOS Engineer in Apple Music explicitly mentions "homeOS" on two occasions, alongside Apple's other operating systems including iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.You'll get to work with system engineers...
Read Full Article93 comments
maxresdefault

2021 Apple TV 4K vs. 2017 Apple TV 4K: Is It Worth Upgrading?

Wednesday June 2, 2021 10:30 am PDT by
Apple in April unveiled a new version of the 4K Apple TV, but on the surface, it's hard to tell it apart from its predecessor because it looks the same as the 2017 model. There are, however, a few internal changes, but are those changes worth upgrading for? That's what we're aiming to find out in our Apple TV 4K hands-on video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article123 comments
imessage wwdc 2021

Apple's iMessage to Finally Get Major Update at WWDC?

Thursday June 3, 2021 10:50 am PDT by
Apple has put iMessage at the center of its promotional materials for WWDC next week, hinting that the company's popular messaging service could be seeing substantial upgrades. iMessage appears to be a central theme in the marketing for this year's WWDC. For example, the placeholder for WWDC's live stream on YouTube, which is already live, features iMessage bubbles, Tapback, and iMessage's...
Read Full Article175 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Employees Asked to Return to Offices for Three Days a Week Starting in September

Wednesday June 2, 2021 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple corporate employees will be returning to the office for three days a week starting in early September, Apple CEO Tim Cook told workers today in a memo that was seen by The Verge. "For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," Cook said in the memo. "Video...
Read Full Article351 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Launches WWDC 2021 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 7 Keynote

Tuesday June 1, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off next Monday, today launching a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. Apple's keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. In addition to live streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2021 keynote available through...
Read Full Article57 comments