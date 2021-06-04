MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Keyboard From Typecase

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Typecase to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Typecase Touch keyboard designed for one of Apple's iPads.



Typecase makes a range of different keyboard options, and the Typecase Touch offers a full keyboard and a trackpad at an affordable price. Priced at $60 to $80 and available from Amazon, the Typecase Touch is available for the low-cost 10.2-inch iPad, the 10.9-inch iPad Air, the prior-generation 9.7-inch iPad Air, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro models, and the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Typecase Touch is a case and keyboard combo so the iPad fits into a protective hardshell case that then connects to the keyboard. The case offers full iPad protection from scratches and drops, plus it has an auto sleep/wake feature when the keyboard case is opened or closed, and there's a holder for the Apple Pencil.



Size wise, the Typecase Touch measures in at 0.5 inches and it weighs 1.4 pounds. There's a built-in 2.4-inch precision trackpad that is compatible with all iPad models running the latest version of iPadOS, and it supports all of the gestures that are supported by Apple's more expensive Magic Keyboard. There also are left and right click buttons for quick and easy navigation.

The laptop-style keyboard offers a standard 78-key layout with 0.8mm travel and laser etched letters that never fade. There's support for iPadOS shortcuts for accessing the home screen, controlling brightness, and controlling media playback.

A built-in 10-color RGB backlight lights up the keys, and it can be adjusted to your preferences with three brightness modes. The Typecase itself is also available in multiple color options like blue, black, purple, and gold.

There are seven use modes thanks to the Typecase's 360-degree hinge, which is able to rotate and pivot. The Typecase can be used to transform the iPad into a laptop, folded back flat for tablet mode, propped open in a drawing mode, angled for video watching or FaceTiming, and more. The Typecase Touch connects to an iPad over Bluetooth and it has a built-in battery that lasts for up to 90 days before needing to be recharged.



