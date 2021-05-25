Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Apple's two MagSafe accessories, the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. These sales can both be found on Amazon, and both are in stock and ready to ship out today.

Amazon is offering Apple's MagSafe Charger for $34.00, down from $39.00. This has been the most consistent deal on the MagSafe Charger for the past few months.

The MagSafe Charger magnetically aligns with the magnets in the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini. It's also compatible for wireless charging with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 8. It has an attached USB-C cable, but it doesn't come with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

Apple's other MagSafe accessory, the MagSafe Duo Charger, also remains on sale this week. You can get this dual-purpose device for $112.45 on Amazon, down from $129.00. The MagSafe Duo provides charging to both a Qi-compatible iPhone and an Apple Watch.

We've seen the MagSafe Duo Charger go down to as low as $99.00 in previous sales at Best Buy, but that sale hasn't ever returned. Amazon's offer today is the second-best price that we've tracked, and it's a solid discount for those interested in purchasing the accessory soon.

MagSafe Duo launched in December 2020 and offers a ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck for the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini, along with an Apple Watch charger. The ‌MagSafe‌ Duo features a foldable design for easier portability, and it ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

