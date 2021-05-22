Apple Details New iPad Pro's XDR Display, Thunderbolt Support, and iPadOS Updates Over 5G in New Support Documents

by

The new iPad Pro started arriving to customers on Friday, and Apple has since shared additional details about the device in a series of support documents, covering topics like the Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and the new Center Stage front camera feature for video calls.

ios14 ipad pro settings cellular data cellular data options data mode 1
In addition to up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, Apple said the Liquid Retina XDR display supports a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for highlights in up to 40 percent of the screen area when the rest of the image is black or at a brightness of up to 600 nits:

To achieve Extreme Dynamic Range required an entirely new display architecture on iPad Pro. The all new 2D mini-LED backlighting system with individually controlled local dimming zones was the best choice for delivering the extremely high full-screen brightness and contrast ratio, and off-axis color accuracy, that creative professionals depend on for their workflows.

The Liquid Retina XDR display can support up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness. It can also support up to 1600 nits for highlights in up to 40 percent of the screen area when the rest of that image is black or at brightness up to 600 nits.

Apple said the M1 chip is the engine behind the new display:

Additionally, custom algorithms run on the advanced display engine of the M1 chip, working at the pixel level to control the mini-LED and LCD layers of the display separately, treating them as two distinct displays. These proprietary algorithms coordinate the mini-LED and LCD layers across transitions to deliver the optimal visual experience. Transitional characteristics of local dimming zones, such as a slight blur or color change while scrolling against black backgrounds, are normal behavior.

As for Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 support, Apple said some accessories can request higher power from the iPad Pro, so the company has reminded customers to disconnect these accessories from the device when they aren't being used:

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) also support a wide ecosystem of high-performance Thunderbolt and USB4 accessories. Some accessories can request higher power from your iPad, which might affect battery life. To extend battery life, remember to disconnect these accessories from iPad Pro when you aren't using them. Refer to your accessory manufacturers’ specifications for more information.

In line with iPhone 12 models, Apple confirmed that iPadOS updates over cellular are supported on the new iPad Pro when "Allow More Data on 5G" is enabled:

Allow More Data on 5G: Enables higher data-usage features for apps and system tasks. These include higher-quality FaceTime, high-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, and iPadOS updates over cellular. This setting also allows third-party apps to use more cellular data for enhanced experiences.

The new iPad Pro features a new Ultra Wide front camera enabling Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed during FaceTime video calls. Apple goes over the feature's settings in a support document.

A list of the new or updated support documents:

The iPad and iPadOS sections of the MacRumors forums are also helpful resources.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

Sebosz Avatar
Sebosz
2 days ago at 08:59 am

Wait until WWDC re: the OS.
I’m gonna laugh if it will turn out that all they’re gonna introduce is widgets on Home Screen like on iOS devices ?
Score: 38 Votes (Like | Disagree)
InuNacho Avatar
InuNacho
2 days ago at 08:24 am
All that potential but only one port and an OS that still gimped, even with its "Files" app.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
2 days ago at 08:57 am
iPad Pro needs a pro OS and pro apps. I got my $1900 iPad Pro yesterday (12.9 in, 1 TB), I love it, but even web browsing is handicapped by iOS, the website I use the most for work relies a lot on horizontal scrolling and the iPad simply cannot handle it, I need to go to the PC for that.

Also, the fact that you need a PC to transfer your music library is infuriating :mad:, come on Apple.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BF1M Avatar
BF1M
2 days ago at 09:16 am
Still say they should have just gone OLED but whatever....
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
2 days ago at 08:35 am
"Transitional characteristics of local dimming zones, such as a slight blur or color change while scrolling against black backgrounds, are normal behavior."


TIL users are scrolling static UI elements:
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MJaP Avatar
MJaP
2 days ago at 08:59 am

"Transitional characteristics of local dimming zones, such as a slight blur or color change while scrolling against black backgrounds, are normal behavior."


TIL users are scrolling static UI elements:
[IMG width="215px"]https://i.imgur.com/Pb08p6m.jpg[/IMG]
They've got one dimming zone covering roughly every 46x49 block of pixels, great for dynamic moving picture where persistance of vision covers for it but a nightmare for high contrast static text and graphics where bloom can run rampant... and part of the reason why professionals DON'T use Apple's XDR monitor for production critical work.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

ios14 ipad pro settings cellular data cellular data options data mode 1

Apple Details New iPad Pro's XDR Display, Thunderbolt Support, and iPadOS Updates Over 5G in New Support Documents

Saturday May 22, 2021 8:12 am PDT by
The new iPad Pro started arriving to customers on Friday, and Apple has since shared additional details about the device in a series of support documents, covering topics like the Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and the new Center Stage front camera feature for video calls. In addition to up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness,...
Read Full Article158 comments
apple tv 4k arcade

Apple Says New Apple TV 4K is Tremendous Value at $179, Not Designed to Compete Directly With Xbox or PlayStation

Thursday May 20, 2021 7:05 am PDT by
In addition to reviews lifting for the new Apple TV 4K, Apple marketing executive Tim Twerdahl spoke with CNN Underscored's Jacob Krol about the latest generation of the streaming box, which launches this Friday. Priced at $179 with 32GB of storage or $199 with 64GB of storage, Twerdahl said the new Apple 4K offers "tremendous" value. "We think there's a tremendous amount of value in this ...
Read Full Article218 comments
m1x feature dark blue

Shaky Rumor Claims Redesigned MacBook Pros Will Feature 'M1X' Chip and Remove the Front Logo

Friday May 21, 2021 7:27 am PDT by
A questionable report is today claiming that Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro models will feature an "M1X" chip and remove the "MacBook Pro" logo from below the display. The report from 9to5Mac says that "a source with a decent track record" made the claims. According to its source, "Apple's planned name for the MacBook Pro chips" is the "M1X."The M1X is an extension of the M1 that will...
Read Full Article128 comments
Flat MacBook Air Feature

Leaks Expose Redesigned MacBook Air With Even Thinner Design and Colors

Friday May 21, 2021 2:29 am PDT by
Apple is working on a radically redesigned version of the MacBook Air, featuring an even "thinner and lighter" design, multiple color options, and changes to almost all aspects of the machine, according to recent reports. Leaker Jon Prosser recently revealed renders purporting to accurately represent the next-generation MacBook Air. Prosser said that the design of the ‌MacBook Air‌...
Read Full Article
Top Stories 51 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Music Lossless, M2 MacBook Pro Rumors, Apple Watch Redesign?

Saturday May 22, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple continued to clear the decks of non-developer announcements ahead of WWDC this week, not only shipping the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV introduced at last month's "Spring Loaded" event but also revealing several other upcoming launches like new Lossless and Spatial Audio support for Apple Music and some new accessibility features. There was also no shortage of rumors this week,...
Read Full Article22 comments
airpods max lifestyle

Apple TV Won't Support Hi-Res Lossless at Launch, AirPods Max Wired Playback 'Will Not Be Completely Lossless'

Saturday May 22, 2021 6:53 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new support document confirming that the HomePod and HomePod mini will gain lossless audio support for Apple Music in a future software update, and the document also reveals some other tidbits. First, the document indicates that the Apple TV 4K "currently doesn't support Hi-Res Lossless," with only the standard Lossless tier ranging from 16-bit at 44.1 kHz to 24-bit at...
Read Full Article298 comments
AQI weather app

Air Quality Index Feature Expands to More Countries in iOS 14.7 Beta

Friday May 21, 2021 1:17 am PDT by
Apple's latest iOS 14.7 beta appears to expand support for the Weather app's Air Quality Index feature to more countries and regions, based on user reports on Reddit and Twitter. As noted by 9to5Mac, the feature is reportedly showing up for users in cities in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, and Canada. Apple last expanded the feature in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. The Air Quality...
Read Full Article22 comments
m1 imac

Hands-On With Apple's New Orange M1 iMac

Friday May 21, 2021 1:42 pm PDT by
Today is the official launch day of the new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and second-generation Apple TV 4K. We picked up one of each, and we're starting with a quick hands-on and overview of the iMac. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Our 24-inch iMac is in orange, which is one of the colors that Apple isn't selling in its stores (stores only have stock of blue, green,...
Read Full Article281 comments
ps5 controller apple online store

Apple Begins Selling PS5 DualSense Controller After Compatibility With iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac Added

Friday May 21, 2021 6:26 am PDT by
Apple recently started selling the white PS5 DualSense wireless game controller through its online store, with pricing consistent with Sony at $69.95. Orders placed today are estimated to be delivered next week in the United States. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3 software updates released last month added support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers on the iPhone, iPad,...
Read Full Article26 comments
waltr pro

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Maxed Out iPad Air and a Copy of WALTR PRO From Softorino

Friday May 21, 2021 11:01 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Softorino to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a fully upgraded iPad Air and a copy of WALTR PRO to go along with it. WALTR PRO is the third iteration of the popular WALTR app that's designed to make it easy to get any file from your computer onto an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. It's fantastic for transferring photos, videos, music, and...
Read Full Article22 comments