Apple Investigating 'Problem' With Podcasts App That Began April 29

Apple's Podcasts platform is experiencing an "outage" for some users, according to the company's system status page.



"Users are experiencing a problem with this service," wrote Apple. "We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available." Apple says the undisclosed problem began on April 29.

Only some users are affected by the outage, according to Apple. No further details were provided, but we've pinged Apple for comment.

April 29 is the same day that MacRumors reported about a variety of complaints that users have made about the Podcasts app since it was redesigned in iOS 14.5, such as skipping during playback, inaccurate timestamps, unresponsive scrolling, episodes failing to sync across devices after being added to a library, and more.

We'll keep this story updated if and when we learn more.

(Thanks, Gustavo!)