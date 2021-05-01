MacRumors 2021 Blood Drive

MacRumors is pleased to announce our Twelfth Annual MacRumors Blood Drive, throughout the month of May 2021. Our goal is to save lives by increasing the number of life-saving donations of blood, platelets, and plasma. While most blood drives are specific to a geographic location, our blood drive is online and worldwide.



Over the past 11 years, MacRumors Blood Drives have recorded donations of 827 units of blood, platelets, and plasma, and celebrated new signups for the organ donor and bone marrow registries. We've heard from people whose lives were saved by blood donations from strangers.

With a worldwide health crisis, blood donations are more important than ever. Donation centers have taken necessary precautions to protect donors.

This year we pay special tribute to user Timelordprime, whose MacRumors Blood Drive totals exceed 130 units of platelets and plasma. He will reach his 400th lifetime blood and platelet donation next month, having donated well over 500 units to strangers in need!

How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive - during May 2021

How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive - from June 2021 to April 2022

In between the MacRumors Blood Drives each May, record your donations on our Team MacRumors page. We'll tally your donations and count them for the MacRumors Blood Drive next May.

Go to the Team MacRumors page and click PLEDGE TO GIVE BLOOD. (Bookmark the page for the future.) Fill in your MacRumors username as your first name. Fill in @ macrumors as your last name. In the comments field, tell us what type of donation and how many units, e.g., 1 unit of whole blood, 2 units of platelets, etc. The email address and zip code fields don't matter. MacRumors won't use that information.

We look forward to another successful MacRumors Blood Drive.

