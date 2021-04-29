Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Amazon that introduce new all-time low prices on Apple's M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. Note that both sale prices will only appear after an automatic coupon is applied at the checkout screen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M1 MacBook Air

Amazon has the M1 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,099.99, down from $1,249.00. This sale price will be seen at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $49.01 is applied to your cart, and it's only available in Gold.

This is a new all-time low price on the 512GB M1 MacBook Air, beating the previous sale price by about $50. As of writing, stock is delayed until early in May, but you can lock in the best-ever price now to secure the deal.



M1 MacBook Pro

Secondly, you can get Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale price will be seen at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $49.01 is applied to your cart, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray.

With this deal, Amazon is introducing the best price that we've tracked yet on this model of the M1 MacBook Pro. The average sale is typically around $1,349.00, so this is $50 better than the previous sale and $199 below the original price tag.

You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.