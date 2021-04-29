Amazon today is offering Apple's AirPods Max for $532.32, down from $549.00. While not a particularly steep discount, this is among the best prices we've now tracked for the AirPods Max. Both the Silver and Space Gray colors are available at this price and ready to ship today directly from Amazon.

If you prefer one of the other colors, the Green, Sky Blue, and Pink AirPods Max are in stock on Amazon right now, at the regular price of $549.00. In the United States, Amazon free two-day delivery should arrive around May 4, which still beats the current May 7-14 estimate for the AirPods Max on Apple's website.

AirPods Max for $532.32

Although it doesn't have any discounts, Verizon also has stock of every AirPods Max color today and ready to ship out with free two-day shipping. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

Top Rated Comments

phr0z3n Avatar
phr0z3n
34 minutes ago at 11:12 am
What an absolute steal! No way I was buying them at $550, but $532?!?!?!? I'm all over that!!!!


:p
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignaciolt Avatar
ignaciolt
40 minutes ago at 11:06 am
3% off drove a FP post?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c0LdFire Avatar
c0LdFire
29 minutes ago at 11:16 am
It must be a really slow news day.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
37 minutes ago at 11:09 am
A $17 discount. Be still my beating heart.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kcslc Avatar
kcslc
34 minutes ago at 11:11 am
I’ll keep my $532, thanks.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheSynchronizer Avatar
TheSynchronizer
26 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Ah yes, AirPods but take away all the pocket-ability and convenience factors, and add sound quality (though it's still a bluetooth headset...).

And now for $17 less?!?! All praise be yours, Apple Gods.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
