Amazon today is offering Apple's AirPods Max for $532.32, down from $549.00. While not a particularly steep discount, this is among the best prices we've now tracked for the AirPods Max. Both the Silver and Space Gray colors are available at this price and ready to ship today directly from Amazon.

If you prefer one of the other colors, the Green, Sky Blue, and Pink AirPods Max are in stock on Amazon right now, at the regular price of $549.00. In the United States, Amazon free two-day delivery should arrive around May 4, which still beats the current May 7-14 estimate for the AirPods Max on Apple's website.

Although it doesn't have any discounts, Verizon also has stock of every AirPods Max color today and ready to ship out with free two-day shipping. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.