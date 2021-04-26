Anker today introduced a new collection of discounts on select charging, audio, and smart home accessories. You can find all of the markdowns in the list below, which includes Anker's PowerWave Magnetic Pad for $16.99, Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Bluetooth headphones for $99.99, and a few Eufy accessory sales.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
A few of these accessories require a coupon code, but many have been automatically discounted on Amazon this week. For the SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Headphones, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon before heading to the checkout screen in order to see the sale price.
Charging
- PowerWave Magnetic Pad - $16.99 with code ANKER2560, down from $19.99
- PowerWave Stand 2-Pack - $29.99, down from $35.99
- PowerWave 3-in-1 Stand - $34.99 with code ANKERB79, down from $49.99
Audio
- Soundcore Boost Speaker - $50.99, down from $59.99
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro - $99.99 with on-page coupon, down from $129.99
- Nebula Soundbar - $149.99 with code AKSOUND2, down from $229.99
Smart Home
- Eufy Security Indoor 2-Cam Kit - $59.49, down from $69.99
- Eufy Security Cam E Add-On Camera - $135.99, down from $159.99
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX - $169.99, down from $249.99
- Eufy Security 3-Cam Kit - $335.73, down from $394.98
