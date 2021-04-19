New markdowns on Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro have emerged to kick off the week, with up to $52 in savings on the Bluetooth headphones. If you're shopping for the AirPods Pro, it's still a solid time to buy this version of Apple's wireless headphones, now priced at $197.00, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price is beating the typical Amazon sale by $2, and it's the best sale currently available at a major Apple reseller online this week. Steeper discounts on the AirPods Pro have been rare this spring, and we haven't seen a drop to $189.99 at Woot since early March.

Today's sale brings the Amazon price closer to Woot's, and it's a notable offer for anyone hoping to purchase the noise-canceling headphones soon. The AirPods Pro are ready to ship today, and they're sold directly from Amazon.

For the lower-cost model, Amazon also has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129.00, down from $159.00. We've seen this model drop to $109-$119 in the past, but this is another example of rare sales that haven't reemerged very often since their popularity earlier in 2021.

As of spring 2021, the last steep discount on the AirPods with Wired Charging Case at Amazon was in the first week of March, priced at $119.00. It's hard to say when we'll see a return of these prices, so if you're shopping for gifts for Mother's Day or anything else and need to purchase them soon, Amazon's sale today is still a good offer.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.