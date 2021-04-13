Today you can get the AirPods Pro for $199.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. You'll see this price reflected at checkout after a coupon worth $19.01 is automatically applied to your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This isn't the best price that we've ever tracked on the AirPods Pro, but it is the first notable discount in over a month, as sales have become a bit less frequent this spring.

The most consistent AirPods Pro sale has previously been found at Woot, which discounts the Bluetooth headphones to $189.99. We haven't seen one of these sales since early March, so Amazon's discount today is a solid second-best option for those looking to purchase the AirPods Pro this week.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.