In our latest exclusive sale, we've partnered with Hyper to offer our readers 20 percent off sitewide at the company's website. This sale will run through Sunday, April 18 and you'll need to enter the coupon code HYPERUMORS at checkout to get the discount.

Hyper Sitewide 4 12 21Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Hyper. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Hyper sells a wide assortment of accessories for mobile devices, with a focus on Apple products, data storage, and hub accessories. One of the company's newest accessories is the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack, which is compatible with MagSafe on the iPhone 12.

20% OFF
Hyper Sitewide Sale

Below we've collected a few of Hyper's best accessories that you can save on during this sale, including battery packs, wall chargers, and USB-C hubs. Of course, there are many more items to shop on Hyper's website, including Lightning to USB-C cables, laptop stands, wireless chargers with MagSafe compatibility, and more. Be sure to head to HyperShop.com and take advantage of the sale before it expires this Sunday.

Battery Packs

Wall Chargers

USB-C Hubs

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

