Amazon and B&H Photo today have a collection of deals on the latest models of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6. Prices start at $259.00 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, down from $279.00.

This deal is on B&H Photo, and it's only available in Gold Aluminum with a Pink Sand Sport Band. There are more color options available on Amazon as well, which we've linked in the list below, but note that there are slight shipping delays for those.

There are also a few discounts on the 44mm GPS models, priced at $289.00, down from $309.00. On Amazon, only Space Gray Aluminum with a Black Sport Band is available to ship today; B&H Photo has Silver and Gold Aluminum.

Additionally, there are two deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 in both 40mm and 44mm GPS. You can get the smaller model for $349.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00. The 44mm GPS model is priced at $379.99, down from $429.00. While these aren't the lowest prices we've ever seen, they are the best online right now.



40mm GPS Apple Watch SE - $259.00, down from $279.00 at Amazon / B&H

44mm GPS Apple Watch SE - $289.00, down from $309.00 at Amazon / B&H

40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 - $349.00, down from $399.00 at Amazon

44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 - $379.99, down from $429.00 at Amazon

