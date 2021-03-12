Amazon today has discounted the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $259.00, down from $279.00. We have seen the Apple Watch SE drop to a lower price during Black Friday last year, but since then deals have been few and far between. That makes Amazon's new discount among the first sales on the Apple Watch SE in 2021.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE at this price in Silver Aluminum and Space Gray Aluminum. There are also a few discounts on the 44mm GPS models, priced at $289.00, down from $309.00. All colors are available for these larger models, including Gold Aluminum with a Pink Sand Sport Band.

If you're shopping for the Apple Watch Series 6, a few offers remain on Amazon as well. The 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale in (PRODUCT)Red and Blue Aluminum for $349.00, down from $399.00. Additionally, the 44mm GPS (PRODUCT)Red model is available for $379.99, down from $429.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.