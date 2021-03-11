Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger has dropped to $99.99 today at Best Buy, down from $129.00. This is the first time we've ever seen the new MagSafe Duo Charger receive a notable discount at one of the major Apple resellers, with Amazon only offering between $2 and $3 off in the form of coupons over the past few weeks.

MagSafe Duo launched in December 2020 and offers a ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck for the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini, along with an Apple Watch charger. The ‌MagSafe‌ Duo features a foldable design for easier portability, and it ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

If you're on the hunt for the regular MagSafe Charger, Amazon has this accessory for $34.00, down from $39.00. Although just $5 off, this is another lowest-ever price on the Apple first-party accessory. MagSafe maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge an iPhone 8 or later, and even AirPods.

