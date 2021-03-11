AirPods Max in Pink are now shipping on Amazon, for the regular price of $549.00. This is the first time ‌AirPods Max‌ have been in stock and available to ship from a major Apple reseller in March, and we are only seeing availability in Pink at this time. You can also get Pink AirPods Max on AT&T with a March 16 shipping estimate.



Before today's restock, Silver and Space Gray were the most popular versions of the ‌AirPods Max‌ to reappear on Amazon and Verizon. Sky Blue was also available once in early February, but today's Pink restock is one of the rare times we've seen immediate availability for this color.

We've been keeping track of ‌‌‌AirPods Max‌‌‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed as far as late March to early April on Apple's website. If you're interested in getting the over-ear headphones as soon as possible, one of these retailers will be your best bet for the foreseeable future.

‌‌AirPods Max‌‌‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.