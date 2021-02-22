T-Mobile Unveils Magenta MAX Smartphone Plan With Truly Unlimited 5G and LTE

T-Mobile today introduced a new Magenta MAX smartphone plan that offers truly unlimited LTE and 5G data in the United States, meaning that speeds are not throttled after using a certain amount of data per month.



Magenta MAX will be available starting February 24 for both consumers and small businesses, with pricing starting at $57 per month ($47 per month for a limited time) with three lines of service and AutoPay automated billing enabled, including taxes and fees. T-Mobile did not outline pricing for an individual line, but we've reached out to the carrier for comment and we will update this story if we hear back.

The plan's only limitation appears to be Mobile Hotspot tethering to other devices, with high-speed data capped at 40GB per month for this. After this limit is reached, T-Mobile says speeds will be capped to the equivalent of 3G.



Magenta MAX also includes unlimited talk and text in the United States, a free Netflix Basic subscription for individuals and a free Netflix Standard subscription for families, 5GB of high-speed data when roaming in Canada and Mexico, unlimited Wi-Fi on flights with Gogo Inflight Internet, access to T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies, and more.

T-Mobile is also introducing a new standard Magenta smartphone plan priced at $47 per month ($40 per month for a limited time) with more limitations, including high-speed data capped at 100GB per month, high-speed Mobile Hotspot capped at 5GB per month, streaming video limited to 480p, and no free Netflix Basic for individuals.

T-Mobile says existing Magenta and Magenta Plus customers can easily upgrade and keep their current device or line promotions.