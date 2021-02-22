Netflix's 'Downloads For You' Feature Coming Soon to iOS Devices

Netflix today announced the launch of a new "Downloads For You" feature that's designed to automatically download recommended TV shows or movies based on your Netflix watch history and personal tastes.



"Downloads For You" is meant to ensure that there's always something available to watch when there's no internet connection available, with users able to discover new content while offline.

Netflix users can choose how much device space downloaded content can take up, selecting from 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB under the "Downloads" tab once the Downloads For You feature is enabled.

Downloads For You is available on Android devices as of today, and it will soon be available in a testing capacity on iOS devices.