Plex Testing TV App Integration Across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Plex this week began testing TV app integration on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as spotted by MacRumors readers Casey Bailey and Will Sigmon. The feature is available in the latest beta version of the Plex app through TestFlight.



This integration will enable users to keep track of their Plex content in Apple's TV app across the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Plex content will be recommended in the TV app and also sync with a user's Up Next queue. Plex joins dozens of other providers offering TV app integration in the United States, such as HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HGTV, NBC, A&E, The CW, MTV, Showtime, Starz, and others.

Plex is a popular media player that in recent years has introduced a growing library of free, ad-supported TV shows, movies, and other content from providers such as Warner Bros., Crackle, Lionsgate, MGM, and Legendary Entertainment.

Did…did Plex just add Apple TV app integration with their latest beta (7.14)… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M2gG82kvSi — Will Sigmon (@WSig) February 18, 2021

@MacRumors looks like Plex is finally doing TV app integration. beta of 14.5 and the Plex beta pic.twitter.com/V0JSn53HFu — Casey Bailey (@reptarwilleatu) February 19, 2021

TV app integration will require version 7.14 of the Plex app or later, currently in beta testing. There is no timeframe for a public release yet.