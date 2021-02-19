HomeKit Support Rolling Out to IKEA's TRADFRI Motion Sensor and Shortcut Button

IKEA is rolling out Apple HomeKit support for the Motion sensor and Shortcut button in its TRÅDFRI range of smart home products, according to release notes for an upcoming Gateway software update.



First spotted by Dutch blog iCulture, the next Gateway firmware version (1.13.21) coming down the line will include ‌HomeKit‌ support for the sensor and button, allowing the accessories to be used to operate other ‌HomeKit‌ products.

The Shortcut button, which comes with stickers that can be used to indicate their function, will allow owners to quickly activate ‌HomeKit‌ scenes and switch off lights, for example.

It's not clear exactly when the firmware update will propagate for the TRÅDFRI gateway bridge, which allows IKEA smart home products to work with platforms like ‌HomeKit‌, but the release notes are dated February 18, so it shouldn't be long now before users start seeing the update as available.

The Shortcut button recently became available in Europe, and is expected to make its way to IKEA stores in the U.S. soon.