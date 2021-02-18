Microsoft Office 2021 Coming to macOS and Windows Later This Year

Microsoft today announced the upcoming launch of Office 2021, which is set to launch later this year for both Windows and Mac machines. The 2021 version of the software is aimed at customers who do not want to use the cloud-based Microsoft 365 options.



There's no detail on the features that might be included in Office 2021, but Microsoft plans to support it for five years through its one-time purchase model. More detail will be provided closer to when the software launches.

Office 2021 will be accompanied by Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel), which is a new version of Microsoft Office that's being introduced for commercial customers.

The software is designed for regulated devices that cannot accept feature updates for years at a time or for fevices that are not connected to the internet. Like the one-time purchase Office 2021, Office LTSC will be supported for five years.

Microsoft says that it is committed to serving customers who need or prefer one-time purchase software, even though the cloud is where the company invests and innovates.