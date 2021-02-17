Deals: Purchase Parallels Desktop 16 and Get 10 Mac Apps for Free (1Password Families, Fantastical, and More)

Parallels today launched a new bundle of eleven macOS apps that is available for new and current Parallels Desktop 16 Mac users. Once you purchase or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 16, you'll gain access to the ten other bundled apps at no extra cost, all of which include one year subscription licenses.

If you’re a new Parallels Desktop 16 customer, you can buy a new license for $79.99 and get access to the ten macOS apps for free. If you’re upgrading to Parallels Desktop 16, you can pay $49.99 for the upgrade and also gain access to the bundle. You can also make a one-time purchase of the app for $99.99.

This bundle includes Fantastical, 1Password Families, and more. You can find out more information about the bundle on Parallels' website. This bundle will last through February 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST.



Parallels Desktop for Mac: Efficiently run Windows, Linux and other popular operating systems on your Mac without rebooting.

Parallels Toolbox for macOS or Windows: [One year subscription] An all-in-one solution with more than 30 tools that simplify common tasks to just one-click.

Parallels Access for iOS or Android: [One year subscription] Remotely access up to five computers and work easily via any HTML5 web browser.

MindManager For Mac 13: [One year subscription] Capture, organize, manage and share your business-critical information more easily.

1Password Families: [One year subscription] Helps your family practice smart online security by generating strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts.

Fantastical Premium: [One year subscription] Provides many features including events, tasks, weather, interesting calendars, meeting proposals, instant conference call joining, quick conference call creation, calendar sets, 14 widgets and much more.

Octopus.do Pro: [One year subscription] Create your website map, add notes, wireframes, specify page content and use color schemes to improve your site map design.

Intego Mac Internet Security X9: [One year subscription] Protect your Mac against malware and network attacks.

Acronis True Image 2021 Premium: [One year subscription] Protects photos, files, applications, systems and the devices they are on, through an intuitive interface that is accessible from anywhere.

Pocket Premium: [One year subscription] Save articles, videos and stories from any publication, page or app.

Gravit Designer PRO: [One year subscription] Full-featured vector graphic design software that works on all platforms.

