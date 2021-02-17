Apple Music Subscribers Can Share Lyrics and Song Clips in iOS 14.5 Beta 2

Apple on Tuesday released the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.5 to developers, and while there were some new additions worth highlighting, most of the more notable features were thought to be already available in the first set of betas.



However, developer Federico Viticci today discovered another neat new feature not seen in previous versions of iOS 14.5: Apple Music subscribers can now share lyrics as text as well as audio clips containing the sung lyrics.

While viewing the real-time lyrics of a playing song, it's possible to long press individual lines and share them via the Actions menu, which includes support for Instagram Stories.

According to Viticci, if users opt to share over iMessage, an ‌Apple Music‌ card appears in the conversation, and will even allow the recipient to play that specific part of the song in Messages via a playback button.

It's also possible to select up to five lines of lyrics from a specialized share screen, enabling users to create longer cards for use in Instagram Stories and iMessage.

Amazing feature in iOS 14.5 beta 2: you can now share lyrics from ‌Apple Music‌. Long-press any line in real-time lyrics to share. There is support for Instagram stories and even iMessage cards, which will play that specific part of the song in Messages. pic.twitter.com/LbsLK60Tr3 — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 17, 2021

Previously, changes in ‌Apple Music‌ in the second iOS 14.5 beta were only thought to include some additional interface gestures for playing and queuing songs, along with some minor cosmetic tweaks.

For all the other changes that have been spotted in the first and second betas of iOS 14.5, be sure to check our dedicated roundup.