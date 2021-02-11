AirPods Max Stock Refresh Appears on Verizon and B&H Photo With Silver and Space Gray Colors Now Available

Apple's AirPods Max have returned in stock at Verizon and B&H Photo today, with Silver and Space Gray models ready to ship out for delivery as soon as next week. You can get the Silver and Space Gray AirPods Max on Verizon for $549.00, but the other three colors are out of stock.

Additionally, you can get the Silver and Space Gray AirPods Max on B&H Photo, priced as expected at $549.00. Amazon doesn't have any stock available today, so these are your best options for purchasing the ‌AirPods Max‌ with a quick shipping estimate.

We've been keeping track of ‌AirPods Max‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed by over a month on Apple's website. It's typically easier to purchase the Silver and Space Gray options, but in past weeks we did see Sky Blue available for a short time.

‌AirPods Max‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌AirPods‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.