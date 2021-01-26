Deals: Anker Gold Box Sale Has Up to 36% Off Wall Chargers, Lightning Cables, Portable Batteries, and More

In Amazon's Gold Box sale today you have a chance to save up to 36 percent on a collection of Anker accessories. These deals have been automatically applied and do not require any promotional codes to get the savings.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In the sale, you'll find discounts on Anker's wireless chargers, portable batteries, wall chargers, and more. You can get the PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh portable battery for $41.99 (30 percent off), as well as multiple sales on USB-A and USB-C wall chargers.

