Steve Jobs to Be Memorialized in National Garden of American Heroes

Steve Jobs is to be memorialized in the National Garden of American Heroes, after his name appeared along with hundreds of other notable figures in an executive order signed by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump.



According to the order, signed on Monday, the garden will be built in honor of "legends of America's past," and Jobs will be honored with a statue to commemorate his life and work. The order reads:



Each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love. Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America's noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come.

Other names in the list include Emily Dickinson, Walt Disney, Aretha Franklin, Jesse Owens, Miles Davis, Rosa Parks, Nikola Tesla, John Wayne, Martin Luther King Jr., and several former U.S. presidents.