Verizon Listing AirPods Max in Silver and Space Gray as Shipping Next Week

With Apple and several other vendors quoting shipping estimates for the new AirPods Max of well into 2021, those looking to get their hands on Apple's new $549 over-ear headphones sooner than that might want to check out Verizon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Verizon is currently listing ‌AirPods Max‌ in silver and space gray as estimated to ship by December 18, although we've heard about some customers receiving order confirmations showing delivery on December 14, a day ahead of the official launch.

Other colors are in shorter supply, with Verizon estimating orders for ‌AirPods Max‌ in green will ship around January 8, while sky blue and pink are simply sold out.

Note that Verizon's timeframes are listed as estimates, so there's no guarantee that the carrier will meet those dates, but if you're looking for a purchase option before the holidays and don't think Apple retail stores will have stock next week, Verizon might be your best bet right now.