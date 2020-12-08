Apple Pay Promo Offers Holiday Discounts From Puma, Foot Locker, Madewell, Sunglass Hut and More
Apple today sent out a new Apple Pay promotional email, offering holiday Apple Pay discounts from a range of merchants including
The promotions provide discounts or credits for future purchases when using Apple Pay to check out in an app or on the web, with a list below:
- Puma - 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Ray-Ban - 25% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Under Armour - 25% off in the Under Armour app.
- Warby Parker - A set of three free custom-designed pins.
- Columbia - 15% off purchases at columbia.com.
- Cuyana - Free leather card case when spending $200 or more.
- J. Crew - Extra $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Foot Locker - 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code Apple Pay.
- Kids Foot Locker - 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code Apple Pay.
- 1-800-Flowers - $15 off when spending $39.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Champs Sports - $15 off when spending $99+ on select styles with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Cole Haan - 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Madewell - $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Stadium Goods - Free ground shipping in Stadium Goods app.
- Sunglass Hut - 25% off select items with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Baublebar - $15 off full priced items with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Bed Bath and Beyond - Extra 5% in My Funds rewards to be used toward a future purchase.
The deals will be available through December 21 when using Apple Pay in partner apps or websites in the United States. A full list of holiday Apple Pay discounts can be found on Apple's website with links to each site and more information on the deals.