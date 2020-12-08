Apple Pay Promo Offers Holiday Discounts From Puma, Foot Locker, Madewell, Sunglass Hut and More

Apple today sent out a new Apple Pay promotional email, offering ‌holiday ‌Apple Pay‌‌ discounts from a range of merchants including



The promotions provide discounts or credits for future purchases when using ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ to check out in an app or on the web, with a list below:

Puma - 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY. Ray-Ban - 25% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 25% off custom styles with promo code APPLEPAY. Under Armour - 25% off in the Under Armour app.

- 25% off in the Under Armour app. Warby Parker - A set of three free custom-designed pins.

- A set of three free custom-designed pins. Columbia - 15% off purchases at columbia.com.

- 15% off purchases at columbia.com. Cuyana - Free leather card case when spending $200 or more.

- Free leather card case when spending $200 or more. J. Crew - Extra $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY.

- Extra $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY. Foot Locker - 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code ‌Apple Pay‌.

- 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code ‌Apple Pay‌. Kids Foot Locker - 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code ‌Apple Pay‌.

- 15% off when spending $99+ with promo code ‌Apple Pay‌. 1-800-Flowers - $15 off when spending $39.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY.

- $15 off when spending $39.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY. Champs Sports - $15 off when spending $99+ on select styles with promo code APPLEPAY.

- $15 off when spending $99+ on select styles with promo code APPLEPAY. Cole Haan - 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY. Madewell - $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY.

- $25 off when spending $150+ with promo code APPLEPAY. Stadium Goods - Free ground shipping in Stadium Goods app.

- Free ground shipping in Stadium Goods app. Sunglass Hut - 25% off select items with promo code APPLEPAY.

- 25% off select items with promo code APPLEPAY. Baublebar - $15 off full priced items with promo code APPLEPAY.

- $15 off full priced items with promo code APPLEPAY. Bed Bath and Beyond - Extra 5% in My Funds rewards to be used toward a future purchase.

The deals will be available through December 21 when using ‌Apple Pay‌ in partner apps or websites in the United States. A full list of holiday ‌Apple Pay‌ discounts can be found on Apple's website with links to each site and more information on the deals.