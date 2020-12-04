Deals: Shop Discounts on Sonos, PhoneSoap Sanitizers, and Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro ($50 Off, New Low Price)

There are a few discounts going on today that could make for some solid presents over the holidays, including savings on smartphone sanitizers at Woot, Sonos speakers at Amazon, and the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



PhoneSoap Sanitizers

Woot has a trio of smartphone sanitizers on sale today for as much as 50 percent off their original prices. The cheapest is the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer for $39.99, down from $79.95.

Additionally, Woot has the PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer for $79.99, down from $119.95. The last option is the HomeSoap UV Sanitizer at $129.99, down from $199.99. This one has room enough to sanitize an iPad Pro, kid's toys, Nintendo Switch, and more.



Sonos Speakers

Over on Amazon, you can save up to 22 percent on both the Sonos One SL and the Sonos One (Gen 2). This means you can get the Sonos One SL in either Black or White for $139.00, down from $179.00.

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is on sale for $159.00, down from $199.00, and it's also available in both Black and White. These deals are also available directly from Sonos.



Magic Keyboard

Also at Amazon, today you can get Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $299.99, down from $349.00. You'll see this price reflected after an automatic $29.01 discount is applied at the checkout screen. With Amazon's sale, this is now the lowest price we've ever tracked for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard.

This accessory features a trackpad, USB-C port for charging, a backlit keyboard, and a floating cantilever design. When closed, the Magic Keyboard also serves as a layer of protection for the iPad Pro. Only the 12.9-inch version is on sale on Amazon at this time.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.