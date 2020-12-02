Deals: Powerbeats Pro Drop to New Low Price of $149.95 ($100 Off)

Amazon today is discounting the Powerbeats Pro in Lava Read to $149.95, down from $249.95. This is now the lowest price we've ever tracked for the Beats wireless headphones, but at this time Amazon is only offering the sale in the Lava Red color.

The second best deal on other colors remains at $159.99 in Moss and Spring Yellow, which is the same sale we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Stock for these headphones is dwindling fast, so be sure to place your order soon if you want a pair in for the holidays.

The Powerbeats Pro are the sports alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro, and offer greater sweat resistance and a more secure over-ear fit. You can find other sales on Beats products today, including the Solo Pro and Solo3 Wireless.