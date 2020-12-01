Deals: B&H Photo's Cyber Week Apple Deals Include Sales on 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 2020 iPad Pro, and More
B&H Photo has extended its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions into a week-long event, with discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 iPad Pro, and more. B&H Photo's sales have been automatically applied so you won't need any special coupon codes to browse the event.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Some of the best discounts in the sale include numerous deals across the 2020 iPad Pro range, starting at $749.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro. You'll find markdowns on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, as well as a few lowest-ever prices for Wi-Fi and cellular devices.
You can find the highlights of the Cyber Week event from B&H Photo below, but be sure to head to the retailer's website to see the full sale. This includes deals on older model MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, and more.
16-inch MacBook Pro
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00 ($200 off)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off) [matched at Amazon]
11-inch iPad Pro (2020)
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $749.00, down from $799.00 ($50 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $829.00, down from $899.00 ($70 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)
- 128GB Cellular - $899.00, down from $949.00 ($50 off)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,299.00, down from $1,449.00 ($150 off, lowest ever) [matched at Amazon]
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00 ($100 off)
- 256GB Cellular - $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00 ($100 off, lowest ever) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB Cellular - $1,499.00, down from $1,649.00 ($150 off, lowest ever)
