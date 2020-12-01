Deals: B&H Photo's Cyber Week Apple Deals Include Sales on 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 2020 iPad Pro, and More

B&H Photo has extended its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions into a week-long event, with discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 iPad Pro, and more. B&H Photo's sales have been automatically applied so you won't need any special coupon codes to browse the event.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of the best discounts in the sale include numerous deals across the 2020 iPad Pro range, starting at $749.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro. You'll find markdowns on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, as well as a few lowest-ever prices for Wi-Fi and cellular devices.

You can find the highlights of the Cyber Week event from B&H Photo below, but be sure to head to the retailer's website to see the full sale. This includes deals on older model MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, and more.



16-inch MacBook Pro

11-inch iPad Pro (2020)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.