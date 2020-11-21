Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
Upcoming
Apple Black Friday
November 27

Apple retailers offering big discounts on iPhones, Macs, iPads and more for Black Friday.

AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
Windows Migration Assistant Updated for macOS Big Sur

Apple overnight updated its Windows Migration Assistant software to include compatibility with macOS Big Sur.

As spotted by iMore, version 2.3.0.0 of the utility provides support for users looking to migrate their data from a Windows PC to Apple's latest Mac operating system.

The assistant transfers users' contacts, calendars, email accounts, and more from a Windows machine and migrates the data to the appropriate places in macOS. After the process has been performed, Apple advises users to authorize their Mac for iTunes Store purchases. For more information, consult Apple's updated support article.

Released on November 12, ‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ is a major update that brings a redesigned look to the Mac with an iOS-style Control Center and new widget options. Safari is faster and more battery efficient and there are new privacy protections and a translate option, plus it supports 4K YouTube playback.

Apple has also added updates and new options for Messages, Photos, and Maps, with a list of the major changes available in our features guide and a full rundown of all the changes available in our roundup.

