Upcoming
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
Apple Silicon M1 Compiles Code as Fast as 2019 Mac Pro and With Minimal Battery Life Impact

by

By now, we've seen many benchmark results and reviews showing the breakthrough performance of Apple's new M1 chip for Macs, but the improvements are even more impressive when coupled with battery life metrics.


TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino compiled the open source code for Safari's browser engine WebKit on a variety of Macs, and as has come to be expected, M1-based models completed the task quicker than Intel-based models.

For example, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 compiled WebKit in 20 minutes and 43 seconds, more than twice as fast as the latest Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro, which took 46 minutes and 10 seconds. In fact, the M1-based MacBook Pro's performance in the test was almost exactly on par with the 2019 Mac Pro.

The only exception was the MacBook Air, which was bested by the 2019 Mac Pro by about five minutes in the test, as thermal throttling eventually kicks in on the notebook due to its fanless design. It's still impressive that Apple's entry-level $999 notebook performs within the ballpark of its professional desktop workstation, which starts at $5,999, and makes it exciting to see what Apple Silicon will deliver in higher-end Macs.


As mentioned, things get really impressive when battery life is considered. After the WebKit compiling was finished on the various Macs, the M1-based MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro each had 91% battery life remaining, compared to 61% on a high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro and just 24% on the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro.


All in all, Apple's promise that its chips would deliver industry-leading performance-per-watt appears to be holding up. Panzarino's review has lots of other useful charts and benchmarks and is worth a read as customers wait for their new Macs to arrive.

cibonak
cibonak
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
do i need it if i just want to send emails?

topdrawer
topdrawer
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am
16"
16"
16"

PsykX
PsykX
37 minutes ago at 10:09 am
It is SO HARD to wait for the upcoming iMacs right now.

But I know it's the right thing to do. I've always had an iMac, always found it was the perfect computer for me.
I cannot let my impatience win on me haha

Darth Tulhu
Darth Tulhu
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
What. The. Hell.

Apple, Steve Jobs would be proud of you. Seriously.

2020 is ending with a BANG, man. And I get to stay home and play with these!!

Goldfrapp
Goldfrapp
42 minutes ago at 10:03 am
If I hear one more thing about M1












j/k

It's freaking mindblowing!

Heres2thecrazy
Heres2thecrazy
34 minutes ago at 10:12 am


That's unbelievable. Quantum leaps like this are so, so rare these days. M1 is really something.

Seriously! The days of defeating Moores law are rare. This feels like 2007-2010 again.

