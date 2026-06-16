Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 and Beats Studio Buds
Apple today released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2. The firmware has a version number of 8B41, up from 8B40 for the AirPods Pro 3 and 8B40 for the AirPods Pro 2.
There is no word on what's included in the new firmware, but Apple has a support document with limited notes. Most updates are limited to bug fixes and performance improvements.
To get the updated firmware, make sure your AirPods Pro are in range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and are connected via Bluetooth.
From there, connect your Apple device to Wi-Fi, put your AirPods in the Charging Case, and connect the Charging Case to power. Keep the case closed and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware update to install. After that, check the version number and repeat the process if the update hasn't been installed.
Apple also released new 1B211 firmware for the Beats Studio Buds, up from 1B204.
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