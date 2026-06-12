Last Chance: Apple Card Sign-Up Promo Can Earn You Free AirPods Pro 3

Time is running out on the Apple Card sign-up promo that began last month. For three more days, you can effectively receive AirPods Pro 3 for free when you sign up for a new Apple Card, but there are some strings attached.



If you sign up for and are approved for an Apple Card for the first time, and use it to purchase AirPods Pro 3 by June 15, you can earn up to $250 in bonus cash back over a 10-month period if you meet minimum transaction requirements.

Specifically, from July 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027, you can earn a bonus $25 cash back each month when you use your new Apple Card to make a minimum of 10 purchases of any amount ($0.01 or higher) that post to your account each month. The initial purchase of the AirPods Pro 3 does not count towards this requirement.

AirPods Pro 3 are regularly priced at $249 in the U.S. — but are currently on sale on Amazon for an all-time low price of $179 — so this promotion effectively allows you to earn back the cost of the wireless earbuds over 10 months.

If you already have an Apple Card, you are not eligible for this promotion.

Apple's website outlines full terms and conditions for this promotion, so be sure to look over the fine print at the bottom of the page.

Apple's credit card launched in 2019, and it remains available in the U.S. only. The card can be managed in the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone, has no annual fee, and offers up to 3% cash back (known as Daily Cash) on purchases paid out daily.

Daily Cash amounts: 1% on purchases with the physical Apple Card, 2% on purchases with the digital Apple Card via Apple Pay, and 3% on purchases from Apple itself and select partners such as Nike, Walgreens, Ace Hardware, and Uber.