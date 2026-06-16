 Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods Coming in Late 2027 Alongside 20th Anniversary iPhone - MacRumors
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Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods Coming in Late 2027 Alongside 20th Anniversary iPhone

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Apple is working on camera-equipped AirPods that are expected to launch in late 2027 alongside the 20th anniversary iPhone and a next-generation foldable iPhone, reports Bloomberg.

airpods pro 3 orange
The AirPods will be Apple's first wearable AI product. The cameras in the AirPods are not designed for taking photos and videos, and will instead send information about the wearer's surroundings to Siri. ‌Siri‌ will be able to answer questions about objects and whatever the wearer is looking at. Contextual reminders are a possibility, as are improved turn-by-turn directions when walking.

Apple already has a similar feature available through Visual Intelligence, which allows ‌Siri‌ to give details on photos that the user captures. In iOS 27, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ is accessible through the Camera app with a new ‌Siri‌ Mode.

The AirPods will look similar to the current AirPods Pro 3, but there will be cameras embedded in the stem. An included light will inform people around the wearer when the cameras are feeding data to ‌Siri‌.

Multiple rumors, including from Bloomberg, have previously suggested the AirPods with cameras could come in 2026. Apple apparently wanted to release the AirPods in 2026, but Apple's ongoing struggles with AI and a need to develop visual models capable of identifying objects around the user caused the AirPods to be delayed.

Bloomberg says all three devices are being tested with iOS 28, but timing "remains fluid and could change." Apple also has smart glasses in the works that could come as "early as the tail end of next year," which would presumably see the AirPods and the glasses launch at around the same time.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Caution), AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

macduke Avatar
macduke
32 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Who wants to wear their AirPods Pro all day? I only wear them for a few hours throughout the day while working or exercising. They’re great, but I don’t want them to become a permanent fixture scanning my surroundings.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
subjonas
17 minutes ago at 09:44 am

The cameras in the AirPods are not designed for taking photos and videos,
I'm sure, but if these get popular, there's a pretty good chance some creepy company or DIYers will make similar looking earphones that do take photos and videos. And that's why anything resembling cameras on wearables should be banned, because it will make it almost impossible to distinguish between the normals and the creeps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
30 minutes ago at 09:30 am

The AirPods will be Apple's first wearable AI product
This leaves me with a little hope for the AW this year ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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