Deals: More Early Black Friday Sales Appear With Low Prices on AirPods Pro ($195) and Apple Watch SE/Series 6

We're tracking a few solid discounts on the AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6 today. Most of these deals are part of early Black Friday discount events, providing new all-time-low prices on all four products.

AirPods

Starting with the AirPods Pro, Woot has the Bluetooth headphones for $194.99, down from $249.00. Although Woot typically specializes in refurbished items, this sale is for a new edition of the AirPods Pro, and it's now the lowest price we've ever tracked.

As a quick mention, Walmart today is offering a deal on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case that should be on your radar if you live in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, or Pennsylvania. If you do, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $108.00 on Walmart.com tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

We typically see the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down to around $140 in the best sales, so this is a huge discount if you're able to take advantage of it.



Apple Watch

We're also tracking discounts on the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, across their entire lineups, at both Best Buy and Amazon. Although the discounts aren't particularly steep ($20 off), these are some of the first markdowns we've seen on both editions of the 2020 Apple Watch.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories, then head to our Black Friday Roundup to prepare for all the best deals happening next month.