Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories Category Sets All-Time Revenue Record of $7.9 Billion

Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories category, which was previously known as the "Other" category, brought in record revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, hitting $7.9 billion, up 21 percent from $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple hit September quarter records in every geographic segment in these categories. Apple's wearables category alone, which includes Apple Watch, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats headphones, is now the size of a Fortune 130 company.

When it comes to Apple Watch sales in September, 75 percent of buyers were new to the Apple Watch, suggesting the Apple Watch is still seeing significant growth among those who have not yet used the product.

Apple during the call announced a new Lumi Health partnership with the government of Singapore, which is an Apple Watch program designed to encourage healthy behaviors.

