'Warp Drive - Teleport Racing!' Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

New game "Warp Drive - Teleport Racing!" is coming soon to Apple Arcade. The game is a new, fast-paced arcade-style racing game from Supergonk, with a unique concept at its heart.

Warp Speed features an innovative teleport gameplay mechanic that allows players to instantly traverse the racetrack to find shortcuts and hidden routes.

The warp teleport feature is fundamental to how the game operates, allowing players to easily jump enormous gaps, drive upside down, and overtake opponents in unexpected ways. Players can creatively plan a unique route, optimize their shortcut selection, and chain together pickups to be the fastest.

Drive on the ceiling, jump huge canyons and race up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle! Compete in a series of dynamically generated tournaments, with random options providing a different experience every time you play! Upgrade your car between races, gradually adding more capabilities to Drift, Boost, or Warp your way to victory. Follow the advice of your outspoken manager, Lenny, or just ignore whatever he says... what do aliens know about racing, anyway?!

With a series of high-speed tournaments, a 2D art-style, and creative driving abilities, Warp Drive aims to offer a new racing game experience.

Although the exact release date is not yet known, Warp Drive is set to come to ‌Apple Arcade‌ in the near future.